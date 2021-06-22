Fleeing ‘snatcher’ cornered with sachets of ‘shabu’ in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged snatcher who was fleeing from his victim was cornered and arrested by an alert traffic enforcer with his stolen loot and at least four small sachets of suspected ‘shabu’ in Sitio Uldog, Barangay Cansojong in Talisay City this Tuesday afternoon, June 22.

Patrolman Ariel Valde, desk officer of Talisay City, said that the alleged snatcher, Vincent Quinones, 23, a resident of Barangay Lutopan in Toledo City, was cornered by a traffic enforcer in Talisay City while on board his motorcycle. He had a back rider, a certain Gaga, who escaped when the traffic officer approached them. He remains at large as of this posting.

Valde said that the responding police seized at least 0.2 grams of ‘shabu’ with an estimated value of at least P800 from the suspect’s possession.

Valdez identified the snatching victim as Aaron Sanchez, 25, who was back-riding on a tricycle along Barangay Lawaan 2 in Talisay City. Sanchez positively identified Quinones as the one who snatched his phone. His phone was immediately returned to him after the suspect was nabbed.

“Ang biktima nagsakay og tricyle diha sa may Lawaan 2 dayon ang suspect nagsakay og motor, duha ni sila kabuok, gi snatch ang selpon sa biktima. Pagkahuman sa panghitabo, ang mga suspect nipadagan sa ilahang motor, ang biktima nangayo og tabang sa CT-TODA personnel sa maong area pagkahuman, ang CT-TODA nanawag sa estsyon nagpahibalo nga naay alleged snatching nga nahitabo sa maong area,” he said.

(The victim was riding a tricycle in Barangay Lawaan 2 when the two suspects, who were on board a motorcycle, snatched his cellphone. The victim immediately sought help from the CT-TODA personnel who then related the alleged snatching to the police.)

He added that when they received the report, they quickly conducted their Oplan Magneto, a program by the Talisay City Police Office, that aims to ensure speedy action in any kind of crime with the coordination of the different law enforcement agencies.

This program was launched last May this year.

Valde further said that they are also looking at the possibility that the suspect is also involved in the other snatching incidents in Talisay City since the motorcycle used by Quinones had similarities with previous snatching reports in the city.

Police are also checking if the suspect is involved in the illegal drug trade after drugs were found in his possession.

Valde is now calling on those who were victimized by the suspect to visit the police station to file appropriate complaints against the latter. Quinones is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station.

READ: Robbers steal 3 piggy banks from Talisay City convent