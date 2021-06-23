LOOK: 119 Cebu port workers get COVID-19 jabs

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 23,2021 - 11:56 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 119 port workers are scheduled to received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this Wednesday, June 23.

Frontliners from the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) were referred to the IEC Convention Center, one of the vaccition sites identified under Project Balik Buhay.

Photos below are courtesy of CPA: