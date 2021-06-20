Capitol preps for another Suroy-Suroy Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol is gearing up for another round of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo.

But this time, the packages and its guests will be different, the Provincial Tourism Office announced.

Maria Lester Ybañez, Provincial Tourism Officer, confirmed to reporters in a phone interview that they are preparing for a Suroy-Suroy Sugbo scheduled between the last week of June and the first week of July, intended for members of the Philippine Councilors League in Cebu (PCL-Cebu).

“This is not the usual Suroy-Suroy nga atong gibuhat sauna. This is a group tour package. Basically kana bitawng parehas anang i-avail abroad nga naay guides, and there’s transport already,” said Ybañez.

(This is not the usual Suroy-Suroy that we did before. This is a group tour package. Basically, similar to the ones being availed by those from abroad, with guides and transportation.)

She added that they are expecting no more than 400 members of PCL- Cebu to participate in the guided tour.

To ensure that minimum health standards will be followed, the Suroy-Suroy will be divided into two groups. Both groups will separately explore the northern and southern portions of the province.

“The south members of PCL will be experiencing the north, and vice-versa,” said Ybañez.

The north leg is scheduled this June 22 to June 24 while the south leg is this July 6 to July 8, she added.

Cebu province has been under the most lenient form of community quarantine – Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) – since July 2020.

Under MGCQ, tourism activities can resume. / dcb

