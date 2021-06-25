DepEd: Private schools may now start classes for S.Y. 2021-2022

MANILA, Philippines — Private schools and non-Department of Education (DepEd) public schools may already start their classes for school year 2021-2022, the education department announced Friday.

DepEd made the announcement through an advisory dated June 23 and signed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones. A copy of the advisory was shared with the media on Friday.

The advisory, however, stressed that only distance learning mode is allowed and that face-to-face classes are still prohibited.

“The Department of Education announces that pending the approval of the new general school opening and school calendar, private schools and non-DepEd public schools may already start their classes for SY 2021-2022, provided that there are no face-to-face classes, and that the school will be strictly implementing only distance learning modalities,” DepEd said. DepEd earlier said it is eyeing to open classes for this school year on August 23, September 6, or September 13. The final school calendar, however, still depends on President Rodrigo Duterte, DepEd said. gsg