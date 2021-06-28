LGBTQ+ communities in Cebu City celebrate Pride Month

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 28,2021 - 09:21 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- Members of the different LGBTQ+ communities in Cebu City gathered last weekend to celebrate Pride Month.

In Barangay Luz, SEMRAB in partnership with its Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) organized Miss Pride, a beauty pageant, to culminate their Pride Month celebration.

In Barangay Tisa, an anti-discrimination training was organized in coordination with its Gender and Development (GAD) office.

Training speakers included Maria Eda Catabas, Secretary of a Pioneer Trans Network – LakanBini Advocates Pilipinas, Inc., and Tisa SK Chairperson Sonia Cal.

Cebu City Councilor Franklyn Ong appealed for an end to discrimination among members of the LGBTQ+ community in a message which he delivered during the “Garbo sa Kagabhion” event held on Saturday, June 26.

The event was organized by SK officials in Barangays San Nicolas Proper, Calamba, Sambag 2, Labangon, and Busay.

“Stop the hate. Spread the love,” says Ong, who is also head of the Liga ng mga Barangay – Cebu City Chapter.

“Nangandoy ko nga maabot ang panahon nga usa ra ang atong panan-aw sa tanang mga tawo. Walay label. Walay laing pangalan. Walay diskriminasyon,” he added.

(It is my dream to one day see that we will all be one. No labels. No one will be called using other names. No more discrimination.)

Ong said that he could very well attest to the hard work, creativity, talent and love for family of these individuals because he has office personnel who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.