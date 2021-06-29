DepEd-7 chief to parents: Don’t share learning materials to others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To avoid similar complaints of “errors” found in learning materials used in distance learning, the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) has discouraged parents from sharing their learning materials to others, except to parents, whose learners are of the same grade level.

Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 regional director, on Monday, June 28, said parents should be careful when sharing the learning materials, stressing that it must be limited only to parents of the same grade.

Jimenez made the statement following the reports that some of the complaints of “errors” in the materials are from unknown sources which DepEd could not trace.

“As much as possible naay confidentiality. Ang atoa lang, i-limit nato sa mga bata. For example, sa mga parents nga ihatag nato ang access nila. So all those learners nga under ana, with the parents, except kon ang parents nag share ana. But we also discourage sa atong parents nga magpataka ra og share kay mao pod hinuon unya ang mahinungdan nga bisan og ang ilang gi-share sakto, unya ang pagkoan sayop na, lahi na kay gi-edit na,” said Jimenez.

(As much as possible, there is confidentiality. What we want is to limit these to the children. For example, we give access to the parents. So all the learners under that, with the parents, except if the parents would share these. But we also discourage our parents from recklessly sharing those materials because that will be the cause of errors. Even if what they shared was correct but then the material would be made wrong because it was already edited.)

Earlier, DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio noted a total of 163 reported errors in the materials used amid the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 155 were confirmed after validation by the department.

Of the 155 confirmed errors, Diosdado said 19 of which were from unknown sources, or those that were “posted on social media, but the source could not be found.

Jimenez emphasized the need to protect the integrity of the learning materials.

He, however, stressed that Central Visayas did not receive similar issues or errors concerning the learning materials.

“Mao na nga pasalamat kaayo ko sa atong mga teachers, nga careful pod sa ilahang mga content labi na sa mga grammar kay once man gud nga documented, black and white, we need to check gyud the grammar and even the use of the words and use of terminologies kay usahay ang terminologies lain na, naay double meaning. Mao nay maka-cause pod og concern. Mao nang careful jud ta,” he added.

(That is why I am grateful to our teachers, who are careful in their content especially in the grammar because once that is documented, black and white, then we need to check the grammar and even the use of the words and use of terminologies because sometimes, terminologies have double meanings. That is one cause of concern. That is why we should be careful.)

Jimenez also urged the netizens to be responsible for their actions, stressing that such attempts of posting “errors” in the learning materials could break the system, organizations, and the individuals.

“So ako lang hangyo nga (So I am appealing that everyone to) be responsible and be accountable of your actions because it takes the whole village to educate a child. So it takes each one of us to share our expertise, even not just an expertise on the curriculum but probably our expertise on helping the department of education, helping education though advocating what is right, what is proper, and what is pleasing to God,” he added.

