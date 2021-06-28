P3K Charter Day bonus for City Hall employees released – Lapu-Lapu mayor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Casual and regular employees of Lapu-Lapu City Hall have already received their P3,000 Charter Day bonus last week.

This was confirmed by Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in a press briefing on Monday, June 28, 2021.

“Yes, na-release na ang P3,000 nga Charter Day bonus sa atong mga employees,” Chan said.

(Yes, the P3,000 Charter Day bonus of our employees has already been released.)

On June 17, 2021, the Lapu-Lapu City government has celebrated its 60th Charter Day anniversary, where the city council has passed a resolution granting the P3,000 Charter Day bonus for its casual and regular employees.

Meanwhile, Chan cannot give yet an exact date on when the city can release the Quincentennial bonus for its employees.

Chan said that the amount of the Quincentennial bonus would also depend on how much savings the city would get from its budget this year.

Chan also reiterated that the city would have to prioritize allocating funds to its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) responses in this time of the pandemic.

“We give priority for the COVID no, so mao na nga we have allocated P104 million for the COVID vaccines. But if we cannot use that, seguro mabahin-bahin nato for our health services, like our hospitals, we have priority projects. Seguro kung naa ta’y extra ana, probably we can give a share for our employees,” he added.

(We give priority for the COVID [responses], so that is why we have allocated P104 million for the COVID vaccines. But if we cannot use that, then that will be divided for our health services, like our hospitals, we have priority projects, too. And if there is extra left, then probably, we can give a share for our employees.)

/dbs