Lapu-Lapu resumes vaccination rollout

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City government has resumed its vaccination rollout on Monday, June 28, 2021, after they receive an additional supply of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department, said that the city has received 4,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccines from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

The inoculation of the new supply of COVID-19 vaccines will still be done at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and at the City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

On Friday, June 25, the city ran out of supply of first doses of Pfizer vaccines. The city is expected to start inoculation of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccines in July.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan revealed that the city is expected to receive an additional supply of the vaccine on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“Magpaabot lang ta kung unsa nga bakuna ang moabot,” Chan said.

He said that the current supply of the Sinovac vaccines is expected to last for two days or until Tuesday. /bmjo