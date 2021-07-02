Husband, accused of ‘brutally’ killing wife, nabbed in Argao, denies allegations

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The husband of the woman, whose body was dismembered and dumped in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue cities in October last year, has been arrested and has denied the allegations against him.

Harold Carillo Kintanar, 36, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, after he was served a warrant of arrest in Barangay Poblacion, Argao town in southern Cebu.

Judge Lucila Martinez Cad-Enjambre of Regional Trial Court 7 (RTC 7) Branch 89 issued the warrant of arrest against Harold Kintanar for the case of Parricide where he was accused of killing his wife, Angelie Lopez Kintanar.

Harold Kintanar said that he could not do a horrible thing to his wife because he loved her.

Harold Kintanar claimed that he was accused by Angelie’s family because they did not like him even before.

“Dili na tinuod. Love kaayo nako ako’ng asawa. Tinuod nagbuwag mi pero cool-off ra mi ato. 13 years na nga nagdumot nang iyang pamilya sa ako,” said Kintanar in an interview with CDN Digital on July 2.

(It is not true. I really love my wife. It is true that we broke up but it was just a cooling off period. Her family has had a grudge against me for 13 years.)

Circumstantial evidence vs husband strong

But Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovic Villarin, City Investigation and Detection Management Unit (CIDMU) of the Mandaue City Police Office, said they were expecting the warrant of arrest against Harold Kintanar because of the strong circumstantial (pieces of) evidence.

“To name some lang, katung dugay niyang gireport. Di ba kung ikaw nawad-an og butang, halungkaton ang tanang kalibutan para makit-an, unya asawa niya maoy nawala, inahan sa iyang anak, wala siya nagpakabana,” Villarin told CDN Digital in an interview on July 2.

(To name some, the part where it took a long time for him to report [the disappearance of his wife]. If you lose something important, then you would exert effort and search every part of the world to really find it, and then it was his wife that was missing, the mother of his child, and he did not care at all.)

“In fact, ang unang nireport sa insidente of the missing ang iya’ng (Angelie) igsuon, so five (5) days after nireport iyang igsuon nireport pod si Harold didto sa station so that is one of the circumstances nga naa siyay kalabutan,” he said.

(In fact, the first person who reported Angelie missing was her sister, and so five days later Harold reported his wife missing at the police station and that is one of the circumstances of his alleged involvement.)

“In fact, based sa record kausa ra gyud siya niadto sa police station. Katu ra gyud pagreport niya so that is another circumstances nga pwede nato makuan, ngano’ng wala siya mag follow up,” said Villarin.

(In fact, based on our records, he only went to the police station once. That is the time when he reported her missing, but he never followed it up and so that is one possible circumstance of his alleged involvement.)

Friend’s affidavits, battered wife

Aside from these, there were also affidavits from Angelie’s friends.

“Muingun daw siya nga kung naay mahitabo nako, ang iyang bana ang pangitaan. Based pod na siya sa gathering of information nato,” said Villarin.

(She [Angelie] would tell her friends that if something would happen to her, you ask her husband where she is. That is based on our information gathering.)

Villarin said the Kintanar couple lived in Deca Homes Subdivision in Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City but Harold is also from Argao town in southern Cebu.

Villarin also said that they did not have any records of the suspect being involved in drugs, but they learned that Angelie had filed a case against Harold for violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

“Magsige gyud na sila’g away. Battered wife man daw na’s Angelie, ” said Villarin.

(They would often fight. Angelie was allegedly a battered wife.)

Currently, Harold is detained at the old Opao Police Station 5 in Mandaue City.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue prosecutor finds probable cause vs husband of Angelie Lopez Kintanar

Family of woman, whose body was chopped up, cries for justice

Body of woman with missing head, hands, and feet, found in Talamban river

Woman with missing body parts found in Talamban still unidentified after one month

Police ‘back to zero’ in investigation of torso found in Talamban river

Whose body is it?

Severed head found in Looc may belong to torso found in Talamban — cop