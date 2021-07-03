Domingo returns to the ring in Tabunok fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former ALA Boxing Gym prospect Esneth “Hard-hitter” Domingo returns into action on July 18 against Roland Jay Biendima in a fight card promoted by Zip Sanman Promotions at the Tabunok Sports Complex in Talisay City, south Cebu.

Domingo, who now under Zip Sanman Promotions will try to extend his three-fight win streak against the more-experienced Biendima in a non-title showdown.

The 22-year old Domingo of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat has 14 wins, one defeat, and eight knockouts while Biendima has a 15-8-1 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts.

“Importante kaayo ning duwaa para nako kay para sa rankings ni aron makaduwa ko ug big fights. Mao na akong pangandoy nga makaduwa ug mga championships kung ihatag sa Ginuo puhon-puhon,” Domingo told CDN Digital.

The flyweight prospect’s most recent bout was against Gerald Alvarez in General Santos City where he won via second-round knockout.

Biendima, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing skid since last year.

Despite the winning statistics favoring him, Domingo said that he will not be complacent against Biendima.

“Akong tan-aw sa akong kontra dili nako siya i under-estimate kay naa siya experience ug nag train sad siya ani nga fight. Pero wala ra ko gikulbaan kay mas taas ko ug preparation ug ready nako mo duwa,” Domingo stated.

He also added that his fight will not be wanting in excitement and action. Thus, he is calling on all boxing fans and his supporters to watch him inside the ring on July 18.

“Dili ko maka sulti nga ma knockout nako siya pero naa jud ma knockout namo aning duwaa,” he added.

The fight card will also feature Domingo’s stablemates in former world title challengers Jeo Santisima and Melvin Jerusalem along with Kevin Jake Cataraja, and Alex Santisima. /rcg