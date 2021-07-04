Plastic wastes in exchange for bigas – Andi Eigenmann

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For a couple of clean and dry plastic wastes the Happy Islanders fam got six kilos of rice in exchange.

Andi Eigenmann is living her best life in Siargao with her kids and fiancè Philmar Alipayo by trying their best to be eco-friendly.

This time the actress shared on her Instagram stories, Saturday, July 3, 2021, how they supported s.e.a. movement, a Siargao-based environmental awareness movement raising environmental awareness in the island.

Eigenmann was joined by her finacè Alipayo and her two kids Liloa and Koa during their exchange yesterday.

“We collected 12 kilos of (clean/dry) soft plastic and got 6 KILOS OF BIGAS in exchange!” said Eigenmann.

The family hopes that by sharing their little effort in segregating trash they can inspire others in the community and neighborhood to do the same.

Also, just last week, Eigenmann shared her first surf back after a year and a couple of months.

RELATED STORIES

Andi Eigenmann sells clothes in community ‘ukay-ukay’ to help local health center and daycare

Andi Eigenmann shares simple life lessons after car breaks down ‘in the middle of nowhere’

Andi Eigenmann on cloud 9 as she celebrates 31st birthday

Plastic wastes exchanged for food, made into bleachers, plant boxes

PH rivers yield bulk of Asia’s marine plastic wastes

/dbs