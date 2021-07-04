Bea gumawa ng love letter para sa fans: Change is always scary, but it can also be beautiful…

ISANG madamdaming “love letter” ang ibinahagi ng bagong Kapuso star na si Bea Alonzo para sa lahat ng taong nakasama niya sa 20 years niya sa showbiz, kabilang na ang kanyang mga tagahanga.

Sa bagong chapter na haharapin niya sa kanyang buhay at career, nararapat lang daw na pasalamatan niya nang bonggang-bongga ang mga nagmahal, sumuporta at nagtiwala sa kanya mula noon hanggang ngayon.

Sa latest vlog ni Bea titled “New Beginnings,” binalikan niya ang makulay, masalimuot ngunit exciting na journey niya bilang aktres kasabay ng pagpapasalamat sa ABS-CBN at sa lahat ng nakasama at nakatrabaho niya sa dating mother network.

“This will be my love letter to my supporters, my fans, who have supported me through the years, from the very beginning. Thank you,” simulang pahayag ng Kapuso actress.

Maluha-luha pa niyang kuwento, “In my 20 years in the business, I never thought I would be able to touch lives just by doing what I love to do, which is to get into character, to feel for the character, and give justice the characters I am given.

“Through the years, these characters have resonated with people. Hindi ko rin inaasahan na that has become my biggest gift, to touch people’s lives and I take it very seriously.

“With that, it’s one of the biggest responsibilities I had to manage,” aniya pa.

Para naman sa lahat ng kanyang loyal supporters, “I have to say that my fans are very important to me. They give me a sense of purpose and a sense of community.

“Sa totoo lang, I have grown closer to them these past few months. But life has a funny way of showing us what’s to come,” lahad ng dalaga.

“I have always believed in following my heart and my purpose. Just like I did noong teenager pa ako. I knew that I was going to achieve my dream of becoming an actress.

“I don’t know how, but no matter what happens, I knew I would,” sey pa ng premyadong aktres.

Sa isang bahagi naman ng kanyang vlog, ibinahagi niya ang nararamdaman ngayong certified Kapuso na siya, “Many months ago, I was presented an opportunity by GMA-7 to do teleseryes for them, a place where I haven’t even set foot in, a place that is not my comfort zone.

“For many months, I have reflected on so many things about my life. I have also embraced many changes in my life after so many reflections and now negotiations, we have reached a decision.

“I am an actress. I am here to create. That is my purpose and that is my task. I owe that to my audience.

“And though goodbyes are always painful, I know that this journey will lead me to a door of many opportunities, new learnings, and growth.

“Change is always scary, but it can also be beautiful,” pahayag pa ni Bea.

At kaya raw niya ginawa ang nasabing vlog ay dahil, “I wanted you, guys, to hear it from me directly because you are important to me and I owe you that much.

“Sana kasama ko pa rin kayo as I embark on this new adventure. You know, this decision is both exciting and terrifying for me.

“But if there’s anything that this pandemic has taught me, it is that you only live once, life is short, you have to do things that can make you feel alive.

“And that to me is chasing my dreams and performing my purpose.

“So, from here on out, you will be seeing me in the Kapuso Network–doing shows for them and doing teleseryes for them.”

“To be honest, I am beyond excited to show you what I have to offer, to show you the other talents that I have, the other facets that I am excited to show you.

“I feel na, sa totoo lang, I am more open now. I think that I am growing. I feel that I have learned so many things in the past year.

“Siguro, kagaya ninyo, I feel more empowered and I feel like, you know, I am ready for change.

“At sabi nga nila, we only regret the chances that we did not take. So, this is me, seizing the moment, opening new doors to great opportunities,” lahad pa ng Kapuso actress na dedma lang sa lahat ng mga nangnenega sa paglipat niya sa GMA.