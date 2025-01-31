Visayan Electric Co.: Understanding the dangers of direct tapping

Direct tapping remains a serious issue in the Philippines, with Visayan Electric Company actively working to combat this crime that compromises public safety and burdens the power system.

OIC of the Revenue Protection Department at Visayan Electric, Ronnel Jhon Bustamante, sheds light on the risks and challenges involved in tackling this issue.

What is Direct Tapping?

Direct tapping refers to the unauthorized direct connection to Visayan Electric’s power lines, bypassing the meters that measure electricity consumption. This practice is prohibited under Republic Act 7832, which criminalizes the theft of electricity and electrical infrastructure.

According to Bustamante, the issue remains prevalent, with 2024 statistics revealing that 5% of electricity consumption was attributed to direct tapping.

“Amo gyud kani gipangusgan nga amo sulbaron kini nga problema kay base sa amo statistics ni atong year 2024, 5% sa mga dawat sa kuryenta nagagikan sa direct tapping,” Bustamante emphasized.

(We are making every effort to resolve this problem because, based on our 2024 statistics, 5% of the electricity consumed came from direct tapping.)

Why is Direct Tapping Dangerous?

There are two major concerns when it comes to direct tapping. First, it poses a significant safety risk to the public. Unauthorized connections can lead to electrical fires, especially when made without following proper procedures. Second, improper installation of connections can put individuals involved at risk of electrocution.

Beyond safety, direct tapping also contributes to system losses. While Visayan Electric absorbs these losses, they can still affect legitimate consumers. However, Bustamante clarified that this does not directly translate to higher electricity bills for consumers.

“Ang kanang kuryente nga gikuha, gikawat, ato ikarga ngadto sa system losses, pero wala na nagpasabot nga kung dako og kawat, dako og nakuha sa kuryente sa visayan electric, dako ang mapuno sa atong bill. Naa kanay gihatag ang ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) nga cap nga diha ra gyud ta kutob,” Bustamante explained.

Bustamante also highlighted another form of direct tapping known as “flying connections,” where a homeowner allows a neighbor or friend to tap into their electricity. This practice is equally dangerous, as it can lead to overloads, potentially causing fires that affect multiple households.

How to Identify Direct Tapping?

Most instances of direct tapping are detected by Visayan Electric’s meter readers, inspectors, and disconnection crews who conduct regular surveys. However, Bustamante points out that there are three key indicators of illegal wire tapping that even the regular consumer can identify:

Direct connection to the power line without a meter.

The use of non-standard wires (Visayan Electric’s service drop wires are black, while illegal connections often use different wires).

(Visayan Electric’s service drop wires are black, while illegal connections often use different wires). Connections between power poles (Authorized connections are made directly from poles, not in between).

Bustamante encourages the public to report these signs immediately, as direct tapping not only causes system losses but also poses serious safety hazards, such as fire risks and electrocution.

How to Address Direct Tapping?

To combat direct tapping, Visayan Electric conducts community awareness programs, particularly in barangays where this problem is most rampant. These sessions educate the public on the dangers of illegal electricity connections and encourage cooperation in reporting illegal activities.

In 2024, Visayan Electric held 20 awareness sessions, visiting various barangays to inform residents about the risks of direct tapping. As part of their strategy, they also plan to deploy specialized crews dedicated to detecting and addressing illegal connections.

“Karon nga year, mopadayon mi sa among pulong-pulong. Actually last year ni conduct mi og 20 pulong-pulong session sa laing laing barangay, meaning 20 ka brgys among gi duaw. Ug sa karon among ipadayon kini among programa and then naa kami lain solution nga magkuha mi og crew nga mao guy mu survey anang illegal wire tapping, focus lang sila ana nga trabaho,” Bustamante shared.

(This year, we will continue with our community talks. Last year, we held 20 sessions in different barangays, meaning we visited 20 barangays. Moving forward, we will continue this program and also deploy a dedicated crew to focus solely on surveying and addressing illegal wire tapping.)

A Call for Public Cooperation

One of the biggest challenges faced by Visayan Electric is the persistence of illegal connections. This highlights the need for continuous community cooperation to help fight this practice.

“While combating illegal tapping, ang pinaka challenge gud nga giatubang sa atong crew is inig kakuha nila sa wire nga gi direkta nga gi tap, daghan ang moreport nga after several days, gibalik nasad ang linya,” Bustamante said.

(While combating illegal tapping, the biggest challenge our crew faces is that even after removing the wires directly tapped into the line, many report that the connection is re-established just days later.)

As Visayan Electric continues its efforts to address illegal wire tapping, Bustamante calls for greater public participation. He emphasizes the importance of reporting illegal activities to ensure the safety and reliability of the electrical system. With the support of the community, Visayan Electric hopes to protect public safety and reduce these incidents.

“Nag hangyo kami sa katawhan nga mocooperar, moparticipar, nga ireport gayud kung naa mga illegal tapping,” he added.

(We appeal to the public to cooperate, participate, and report any instances of illegal tapping.)

Direct tapping may seem like an easy shortcut, but the consequences are grave. As Visayan Electric works to combat this crime, the cooperation of the public is essential in making the community safer for everyone.

