J&T Express Philippines honors outstanding delivery riders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As modern heroes of today, our delivery riders have a really huge impact in our day-to-day lives.

Aside from making sure that our packages and orders are safe, they also ensure to get these items delivered on time right on our doorsteps.

With this task that they face daily, rain or shine and no matter how far the distance, it is only fitting to acknowledge their efforts — because not all heroes wear capes and fly, some wear helmets and ride motorcycles.

E-commerce delivery giant J&T Express Philippines recently held its J&T Heroes: Bayani sa Makabagong Panahon campaign to honor our modern heroes and recognize their contributions to society.

Out of hundreds of nominations for outstanding delivery riders nationwide, one deserving rider was named Hero Rider of the Year. J&T Express also awarded two other “hero riders” last July 2, 2021, during a virtual event broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube which was watched by more than 190,000 viewers.

According to J&T Express Philippines Vice President Zoe Chi, the event is part of the company’s bayanihan spirit that aims to uplift the dignity of delivery riders as frontliners and modern heroes by recognizing their hard work, dedication, and contributions on the field every day.

“They have shown valor, creativity, ingenuity, and resilience in every parcel delivered. We are honored to have them in our J&T family. May you continue to serve as inspirations to every person you meet on the road,” Chi added.

Edison Awa, a J&T delivery rider based in Muntinlupa for two years now, garnered the top spot out of the final seven nominees and was named J&T Hero of the Year. According to his branch supervisor, Awa could deliver 100-300 packages in a day, making him one of the top couriers in his branch.

“Lahat naman kami deserve na maging J&T Hero,” Awa said. “Napakahalaga po ng delivery riders kasi kami ang nagdadala ng pangunahing pangangailan ng mga tao sa panahon na takot pa silang lumabas. Kahit natatakot para sa sarili, tinataas ko na lang sa Diyos ang aking kaligtasan para hindi bumigay sa hamon ng buhay,” Awa added.

As a breadwinner for his aging parents and siblings in the province as well as his own family of four, Awa used to rely on uncertain jobs in construction and agencies, but now finds fulfillment and steady income from being a J&T delivery rider.

“Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa J&T,” he added, “Ang mensahe ko sa aking co-riders, kahit gaano kahirap ang trabaho sa araw-araw, kahit gaano karami, isipin na ginagawa natin ito para sa ating mahal sa buhay.”

As J&T Express Philippines’ Hero of the Year, Awa received a brand-new motorcycle and a smartphone.

Daryl Ocenar from Tacloban and Ricky Frias representing the J&T Taguig Branch won second and third place, respectively. They also received smartphones and other prizes such as wireless earphones, P5,000 worth of gift certificates, and an action camera.

Other J&T Heroes finalists include Raniel Pawilan (Quezon City), Russel Agullo (Makati City), Alan Guillen (Cebu City), and Jecel Beniga (Davao City) also took home gift certificates and special items from J&T Express Philippines.

Hosted by actor and host Xian Lim, the virtual event also featured games and a raffle draw where viewers won big and exciting prizes.

Singer and former Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Gigi de Lana also performed during the live event.

J&T’s bayanihan spirit empowers and prioritizes customers and employees. Early this year, the company released the second tranche of groceries and essentials as employee “ayuda” to help team members affected by the lockdown.

J&T has also extended help through various logistics services for COVID response and immediate disaster relief in an effort to empower and prioritize both its customers and employees.

With 600 branches in the Philippines, the company is dedicated to helping local online businesses grow by providing quality delivery services.

To know more about the company’s services, visit https://www.jtexpress.ph/.

