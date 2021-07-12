Queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves lauded for superb hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The queens showed girl power as they hosted the 57th Grand Coronation Night for Binibining Pilipinas.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves handled the show flawlessly.

In one of the opening spiels, Gray mentioned that it was the first time for the pageant to have all-female hosts.

The queens did not just handle the spiels effortlessly but they made sure to also wow the audience with their fashionable looks.

Over on Twitter, Gray was on the trending list in the Philippines.

Here are some of the tweets by Gray’s avid followers.

Gray, who is known for her big and beautiful grin, was a perfect pair for Cordoves who impressed pageant spectators with her witty punchlines.

Netizens also noticed how Cordoves, a TV host and pageant mentor, flipped her hair before introducing one of the Bb. Pilipinas judges, CNN Philippines anchor Pinky Webb.

During the Q&A round, challenging yet timely questions were thrown by the judges at the candidates. Netizens were very quick to notice Gray’s reaction after hearing some of these questions.

Some netizens jokingly shared how Gray was trying her best not to snatch the microphone from the candidates for her to also answer these questions.



The two queens made the coronation night worth remembering with their stellar performance in hosting and outfit changes. / dcb