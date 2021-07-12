COVID-19 outbreak still manageable – exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City may have experienced an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

But local health executives here assured the public that the outbreak remains “manageable.”

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of the City Health Department, on Monday, July 12, said the COVID-19 situation in Cebu City is still controllable.

“We really saw a slight increase in [the number of new cases] the from last month… We may have seen a rise but it’s still manageable,” said Ibones in Cebuano.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) over the weekend said the entire region, where Cebu City belongs, is in the “third wave” or spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Sought for his comment, Ibones said “he is in no liberty” to make any statements regarding DOH-7’s recent “proclamation.”

“We’ll leave that to the experts,” he said.

In the meantime, Ibones urged the public to continue to follow health protocols if it meant slowing down the spread of the virus.

“Hopefully, our constituents would be mindful in observing our health protocols. For one, please, let’s avoid gatherings. We’ve already seen some doing basketball, volleyball, parties and drinking sprees with little to no regard on social distancing,” he added.

Based on the latest COVID-19 bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the number of active cases in Cebu City has slightly increased to 1, 114.

This after they logged 91 new cases of the infection on Sunday, July 11.

They also recorded 53 additional recoveries and one mortality related to COVID-19 on the same date.

Cebu City has been placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) since September in 2020. / dcb

