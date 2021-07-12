Cebu City begins releasing cash incentives for frontliners sent to NCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government on Monday, July 12, has announced that it has begun releasing the incentives meant for medical frontliners who were deployed in Metro Manila earlier this year.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO) on social media said several healthcare workers started receiving financial assistance up to P30,000 from the city on Monday. However, it was not mentioned as to how many had already received the incentives.

“Gituman ni Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella ang iyang saad sa mga medical frontliners nga gipadala sa National Capital Regional kon NCR plus atol sa pagsaka sa kaso sa mga nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa kaulohan human nila madawat ang ilang tag P30,000 nga allowance gikan sa Cebu City government karong adlawa, Hulyo 12, 2021,” portions of the post said.

(Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella has fulfilled his promise to the medical frontliners, who were sent to the National Capital Region or NCR plus at the time when the positive COVID-19 cases in the capital were increasing, after they each received their P30,000 allowance from the Cebu City government, this day, July 12, 2021.)

The PIO also said that a total of 80 medical frontliners from Cebu City were qualified to receive the cash aid.

It can be recalled that the Visayas sent around 100 healthcare workers to the National Capital Region (NCR) and its neighboring provinces last April to help resuscitate the healthcare system there when it buckled down due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

They stayed there for at least three months.

Local governments in Cebu province and Cebu City promised to provide financial support to those who were willing to be assigned to Metro Manila.

