Police after ‘robber’ who killed construction worker in Brgy Carreta

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City are looking for the man who allegedly killed a 25-year-old construction worker in Barangay Carreta Tuesday night, July 13, 2021.

Police Major Renz Talosig, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said they are considering robbery as motive in the killing of Jenrey Sanico, a native of Siargao Island.

Talosig said that Sanico, was waiting for his girlfriend in a shed located along A. Soriano Street in Barangay Carreta when he was attacked by a certain Louie Arroja.

Sanico, who is renting a place in the same barangay, died from wounds that were found on his lips and nape. His cellphone was also missing.

Talosig said that Arroja, who is a resident of Barangay Carrtea, was also implicated in other robberies that happened earlier.

“Wala na nato naabtan sa ilahang balay. Taga dito rasad sa Carrreta. Unya kani atong person of interest is karaan nani nga holdupper. Naa na siyay record,” he added.

(He (Arroja) already fled. He is also from Barangay Carreta. Our person of interest is a known holdupper in the area. He already has previous records.)

Quoting information from Sanico’s girlfriend, Talosig said that the two were supposed to meet for dinner Tuesday night.

She started to worry when Sanico failed to send replies to her text messages. The girlfriend later on found out that Sanico was already dead.

Talosig said that A. Soriano Street residents heard three gun bursts shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) failed to recover empty shells at the crime scene.

Talosig said he is now waiting for the SOCO report to confirm the cause of Sanico’s death. / dcb