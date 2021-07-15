Imperial needs to step up for depleted KCS in VisMin Cup grand finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With two of their best players missing what is believed to be the most important part of their entire campaign, former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) MVP, Shaq Imperial is ready to step up for the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City.

The Specialists, the reigning Visayas leg champions of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will be missing finals MVP Ping Exciminiano and Visayas leg Mythical Five Gryann Mendoza in their bid to win the inaugural overall championship title.

Both Mendoza and Exciminiano are set to re-join their mother club, the TNT Tropang Giga in tomorrow’s tipoff of the PBA’s 46th season.

With this development, a huge load has been placed on the shoulders of Imperial.

“First, na sad mi sa update nila nga dili sila makaduwa sa national finals kay key players namo sila,” said the 25-year old prized cager of the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobra.

“As one of the team’s top scorers, I always stay ready if unsay ipahimo sa ako-a ni coach Mike (Reyes). Double time lang ko sa practice and extra practice pud sa akong self.”

Imperial, KCS’ combo guard was instrumental in the team’s title run in the Visayas led as he averages 8.0 PPG, 2.8 APG, and 3.6 RPG.

His most memorable game was during Game One of their best-of-three finals series by canning the game-winning three-point dagger and scoring 16 points against the MJAS-Zenith Talisay City Aquastars.

“Like each of us sa team, we need to step up. We must play as a team and I know we will find a way nga maka compete mi sa Mindanao sa grand finals,” said Imperial.

Aside from Mendoza and Excimiano, KCS’ sharpshooter Al Francis Tamsi will also likely miss the grand finals as he is also committed to play for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

The Specialists’ team owner, Ricky Verdida said that they are not allowed to add more players to their roster.

“We will trust our local players. We will practice and be even busier of getting better without complaining,” said Verdida.

The team, under head coach Mike Reyes is currently training at the Ibabao-Estancia gymnasium in Mandaue City. /rcg

