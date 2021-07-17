Derek Ramsay shares scariest thing he experienced

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Derek Ramsay shares his relief on Instagram, Friday, July 16, 2021, after his parents are finally Covid-free.

In his IG post, the actor shared that having both his parents admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 is the scariest thing he has faced his entire life.

Derek Ramsay shared a short exchange of messages between him and his dad about the great news of them being released from the hospital.

“Having my mum and dad in hospital fighting covid at the same time is the scariest thing I’ve experienced in my life. Thank you, lord, for keeping them strong and safe. Thank you to doc Carl and to all frontliners at St Luke’s hospital who took good care of my folks. 🙏🙏🙏 Mum and dad is coming home!! Yippeeeeee,” captioned Ramsay.

Ramsay’s glee can really be felt by especially that he is really close with his parents who he fondly calls “folks.”

Some of his friends from showbiz also sent their well-wishes on the comments sections. /END

