Explorer roll to third straight win in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pagadian Explorers did not disappoint in their first game at home after rolling to their third straight win by blasting the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, 95-67, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, at the Plaza Luz Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday, July 17.

Everything went as planned for the Explorers as seven of their players scored at least seven points.

Scoring machine Rich Guinitaran led the team anew with 16 points on 7-of-12 conversion from the field along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Buffalo Braves managed to show some semblance of a fight in the second quarter when they cut their deficit to eight, 38-46, at the bend courtesy of Paul Siarot and Ryan Costelo.

“Dapat hindi kami nag-rerelax kasi baka mamaya naiisip ng players ko na galing kami sa dalawang panalo, sabi ko huwag niyo isipin yon. Mag-focus tayo sa kalaban natin ngayon,” said Pagadian’s head coach Harold Sta. Cruz.

The Explorers, however, doused cold water on the short-lived challenge by unleashing a 16-6 bomb topped by Von Lloyd Dechos’ three-pointer giving the team an 18-point lead midway through the third period.

A layup off an isolation by Noel Cortez gave Pagadian its biggest lead at 28 for the the final score.

Rene Pamaran chipped in 15 points while Keanu Caballero almost had a double-double with 12 points and eight assists.

The Explorers also asserted their dominance in the painted area, scoring 56 points while Kapatagan only managed 26.

Pagadian’s lopsided win against the Buffalo Braves cemented their position atop the standings at 3-0.

Marlon Monte had 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists for the Braves which suffered their second defeat with one win. Shaq Alanes and Renz Palma scored 12 and 10 respectively in their team’s losing effort.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow with the Braves facing MisOr Brew Authoritea at 4 pm, while the Explorers cap the night off at 6 pm against the well-rested Clarin Sto. Niño, which is coming off a one-week break.

The Scores:

Pagadian 95 – Guinitaran 16, Pamaran 15, Caballero 12, Diva 9, Quimado 8, Dechos 8, Serrano 7, Manalo 6, Benitez 5, Baldeo 4, Cortez 4, Demigaya 1, Quillo 0, Singedas 0, Acaylar 0.

Kapatagan 67 – Monte 14, Alanes 12, Palma 10, Fajarito 8, Costelo 6, Ng Sang 4, Teodoro 4, Acain 3, Siarot 2, Mandreza 2, Gabawan 2, Inigo 0, Incio 0, Sollano 0, Tabaquero 0.

Quarterscores: 19-17, 46-33, 72-53, 95-67. /rcg

