Pagadian Explorers to try to cool down hot JPS Zamboanga on Tuesday’s VisMin Super Cup showdown

TEAM STANDINGS (Win-Loss)

Clarin Sto. Niño 2-0

Basilan Peace Riders 1-0

Pagadian Explorers 1-0

JPS Zamboanga City 1-0

Kapatagan Buffalo Braves 1-1

MisOr Brew Authoritea 1-1

ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur 0-1

Iligan City Archangels. 0-2

Roxas Vanguards 0-2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pagadian Explorers and their homegrown-loaded roster will test their mettle against the powerhouse JPS Zamboanga City in tomorrow’s (July 13) resumption of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Ipil provincial gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Their much-awaited hardcourt showdown will start at 12:00 noon with both teams gunning for their second straight victory.

The Explorers are riding the momentum from their thrilling victory against the Leo Najorda-led Petra-Cement Roxas Vanguards in overtime, 82-80, last Thursday, July 8.

Homegrown cager Von Lloyd Dechos hit the biggest shot of the game when he drained a corner triple to give Pagadian the lead for good.

Head coach Harold Sta. Cruz praised his cagers after the game, pointing out that it was their defense that gave them the win.

“Ako kasi defensive coach ako. Nagagalit ako kapag hindi sila bumababa sa defense kasi sabi ko nga sa kanila magpapanalo sa atin depensa.”

They sure will have their hands full on defense as they will face an extremely hot Zamboanga City which routed Kapatagan Buffalo Braves last Friday, July 9, 89-53.

The wealth was spread around for JPS with eight players tallying at least seven points apiece, led by Gino Jumao-as’ 13.

Meanwhile, the Basilan Peace Riders target a piece of the top seed when it tangles with the winless Vanguards at 2 p.m.

The Peace Riders did not break a sweat in the league’s opening game, crushing ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 82-48.

“Pinaghandaan talaga namin ito. We’ve been practicing for so long,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes, who has been training the team in a bubble setup since April 25.

They will be facing a hungry Roxas though, with both of their losses decided at the end of the game.

The Vanguards yielded to Pagadian, 80-82 in overtime, and succumbed to Clarin Sto. Niño, 66-72.

/dbs