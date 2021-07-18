Lagman: Duterte wants to be ‘successor-president’ with VP bid

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s possible vice presidential bid is fueled by his “real intention” of becoming a “successor-president,” Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman said Sunday.

Lagman believes that Duterte, who has entertained the notion of running for vice president after his term ends, “fully knows” that a vice president will have no immunity from lawsuits.

“Duterte’s latest alibi of securing immunity from suits by running for vice president is grossly mistaken,” Lagman said in a statement.

“Considering that only the President is immune from lawsuits, a legal verity which President Rodrigo Duterte fully knows, then his pretext of running for vice president to enjoy ‘immunity,’ spills the beans on his real intention to become successor-president the moment the office of the elected president in 2022 is vacated by design or fortuitous event,” he added.

Duterte initially said the idea of his running for vice president was just “posturing.” However, in his latest statement, he said he may run for vice president after his critics had threatened to file lawsuits against him after his term as president ends.

