Strong winds damage beach cottages in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Strong winds on Monday afternoon, July 19, damaged several properties in a beach in Argao town in southern Cebu.

The Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported on Monday that cottages in Mahayahay Beach in Looc, Barangay Poblacion sustained damage after strong winds ripped off their roofs.

Fortunately, no one was injured, according to a social media post by the town’s MDRRMO.

The area was also temporarily off-limits to the public to avoid untoward incidents and to pave way for clearing operations by the disaster and rescue personnel.

The daily weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Monday stated that the entire island of Cebu would experience cloudy weather with scattered rains due to localized thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Pagasa – Mactan also urged the public to regularly monitor their latest weather advisories.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa: Fabian slightly intensifies, nearing ‘severe tropical storm’ category

LOOK: Strong winds damaged several cottages on a beach in Argao town

/dbs