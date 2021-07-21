Beatrice Luigi Gomez thanks ‘fairy godmothers’ as she vies for the MUP crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Reigning Binibining Cebu Beatrice Luigi Gomez can make heads turn in a sea of people because of her stance and her looks.

But she has her fairy godmothers to thank for making her stand out even more.

Gomez, who will be representing Cebu City in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines, took to social media to thank the people behind her journey to the MUP crown.

“Fairy godmothers do exist! I have long been meaning to share with you how grateful I am to find a home where I will be nurtured to realize my aspirations in life, to be a part of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and represent my beautiful home, Cebu City, with the loving care of my Mamas at Aces & Queens . Daghan Salamat!” said Gomez.

This 5-foot-9 stunner is no ordinary beauty queen because she spent her free time during quarantine training to become a reservist for the Philippines Navy Marines.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, July 20, she said that she dedicates her MUP journey to the youth to set a good example, by doing good and following their dreams.

Gomez is under the powerhouse Aces and Queens training camp.

“My doubts and hesitation were replaced with excitement and thrill as I met a new loving home with the rest of my sisters. I am now more than ever psyched to get this journey started!”

With her in the camp are Kisses Delavin and Maureen Wroblewitz.

