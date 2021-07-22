PH coach in Tokyo to be sent home due to contradicting COVID-19 test results

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A coach of the Philippine team in Tokyo, Japan will be sent home due to contradicting test results for COVID-19, according to a press release sent by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

POC Chief and Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino confirmed the setback, but did not disclose the coach’s identity.

The daily tests at the Athletes Village on coaches and players, yielded a false positive test on the said coach, prompting his isolation. A confirmatory test also turned out to be negative.

A third test the following day, however, yielded another false positive on the said coach, who is experiencing a fever.

“While waiting for another confirmatory test, I have ordered our chef de mission Mariano Araneta to separate him from our team. If the next result is negative, we are sending him home. If he tests positive again, he will be brought to a quarantine hospital,” said Tolentino.

Armed with two negative RT-PCR tests, the coach passed the rigid screening at the Narita airport.

“The coach must have gotten it on the plane or at the airport, during the incubation period kaya hindi lumabas sa tests noong una,” said Tolentino.

“To further mitigate the risks to the Philippine team, we have decided to separate the coach from the delegation,” said POC Secretary-General Edwin Gastanes.

Despite this setback, Tolentino sees little impact this will bring to Team Philippines in the Olympics.

“Maybe, to the national sports association involved, apektado sila kasi nawalan sila ng coach, but to the rest of the Team Philippines, I don’t see their morale going down because of this. Everyone is in high spirits and raring to go to battle for the country,” said Tolentino.

It was not immediately known if the persons the coach have been in close contact with, will be isolated, too, although they have yielded negative results for COVID-19 infection.

A total of 19 Filipino athletes are currently in Tokyo, Japan to vie in the Olympics that will have its opening ceremonies tomorrow, July 23. These Filipino athletes will vie in 11 sporting events.

