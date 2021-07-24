Kurt Barbosa out of gold medal contention, falls to world champ
MANILA, Philippines—Kurt Barbosa failed in his bid for glory, losing to world No. 1 Jang Jun of South Korea, 26-6, in the round of 16 of the men’s -58 kilogram division in the taekwondo competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall.
The 6-foot Jang, the 2019 world champion, started the match strong ending the first round up, 12-1, as he utilized his two-inch height advantage against Barbosa.
Jang then continued his assault in the second with a quick succession of kicks to the head and the body to stretch his lead to, 24-6.
Barbosa is now eliminated from gold medal contention while Jang advances to the quarterfinals of the competition.
The Philippines’ lone taekwondo bet, however, still has a chance to take home a bronze medal in the repechage provided that Jang makes the gold medal match.
Jang is a five-time Grand Prix gold medalist and is seeking his first Olympic title.
