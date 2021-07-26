CCPO priorities: Solving killings, measures to stop shootings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Solving the killings in Cebu City and trying to prevent more shootings from happening are the priorities of the Cebu City Police Office this month.

Police Lieutenant Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said solving the deaths due to shootings in the city this month and implementing new measures like having more police visibility in crime-prone areas were among the steps taken.

Parilla said that they were also adjusting their security measures to prevent crime especially with two shooting incidents on broad daylight on July 22, which included the killing of Reynante Cortes, a radio blocktimer, who was gunned down at past 10 a.m. in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

He said they had to readjust their security measures that they had just implemented after these daylight attacks.

This included the security measure of increasing police presence on crime-prone areas from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., which was observed as the time when most shootings in the city would happen.

Solving killings

As for solving the killings, Parilla cited as example the investigation of the shooting incident on July 13 where a construction worker, Jenri Sanico, 25, was killed by his friend.

Parilla said that the suspected killer, Noah Niez, 25, was already arrested by the police.

Niez admitted to police that he lost his temper when Sanico allegedly insulted him by making fun in answering his questions while they were talking.

Niez allegedly admitted to police that he killed Sanico because of his insulting reply to his queries.

Niez, however, told police that he forgot what they discussed about and what Sanico’s insulting replies to him were that made him lose his cool.

Parilla also said that Niez allegedly bought his unlicensed firearm that he allegedly used to kill Sanico.

Parilla said that Niez apologized to the family of Sanico for what he did.

The police official said that Niez was detained at the Mabolo Police Station detention cell and he would be facing a homicide case.

Parilla said the killing of Sanico was 1 of 16 fatal shooting incidents this month in the city.

CCPO chief task

Aside from that, Parilla trying to solve the killings as soon as possible, he said that they would also make sure that the adjustments in their security measures would be implemented by the 11 police station chiefs.

He said that if there would still be shooting incidents in the areas of jurisdiction of the police chiefs then they would asked to explain why this happened.

He said this was important because through their explanation we will know know their lapse in implementing these measures and know what to adjust to ensure that these shootings would be prevented in their areas of jurisdiction.

/dbs