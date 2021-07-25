Discipline zones to be set up in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government will be establishing discipline zones in different areas in the city that will start first at the city’s core.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said he planned to establish a discipline zone at the city core where laws, executive orders, and ordinances in the city would be strictly implemented.

The mayor said he would schedule a meeting with Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, to talk about the matter.

Cortes said he also planned to tap different organizations to be force multipliers to help in implementing laws and regulations.

He said inspection to public transportation and private vehicles on their compliance with the health protocols would also be strictly implemented.

Cortes said people would tend to obey rules if these were strictly enforced.

“Mutuman og daghan magbantay. Mo create na og messaging sa mga tawo nga lahi mani’ng sa Mandaue istrikto kaayo, magbantay ta,” Cortes said.

They will comply if many will enforce them. This will create a message to the public that Mandaue is different because they are strict in enforcing the laws. We should be more cautious of our actions and follow the rules.)

“Para mani nato’ng tanan, hopefully ato ni’ng mabuhat isip Mandauehanon, Sugbuanon, ug isip Pilipino nga angay ta’ng magtinabangay ani,” the mayor said.

(This is for all of us. Hopefully, we can comply with this as a Mandauehanon, a Cebuano, and a Filipino that we should all help each other.)

“Let us not look at nga mutuman ta kay mao nay gikuan sa kana’ng lugara but maoy gikinahanglan. Ang pangutana nga angay nato’ng tubagon — dili ato’ng gusto kun dili unsay husto. Unsa may husto? Ato’ng tumanon,” said Cortes.

(Let us not look at this that we should comply because that is what is implemented in the area, but it should be what is needed in the area. The question we should ask and answer is it is not because we want to but it is because it is the right thing to do. What is right?)

Cortes said after establishing the discipline zones at the city core, these would be established in other areas.

“Di mahimong usbon tanan dayun ang Mandaue. Certain area as discipline zone then expand hangtud ang dakbayan ma discipline zone,” he said.

(We cannot change all of Mandaue right away. We start with certain areas as discipline zones then expand from there until all of the city would become a discipline zone.)

/dbs