JN Cacao bags Best Authentic Cacao Specialty Desserts award

In the midst of the pandemic, a lot of businesses are struggling to keep up with the ever-changing policies and health protocols brought by the gravity of the virus.

It has disrupted various operations of many businesses, which resulted in owners having limited resources for their products and limited access to travel.

However, this did not stop JN Cacao from thriving.

Their business, rooted in being an online shop, was able to adapt easily to the sudden shift of businesses to the digital platform.

Aside from that their production, from making the chocolates to packing them is all done in his house. Because of this they were not heavily affected by the closing of establishments due to lockdowns. Even though their supply of Cacao beans comes from Mindanao, the shipments were not halted during the lockdowns so they still had a constant supply of the cacao beans.

In terms of deliveries, they have different pick-up points located around the city so that the customers can save up on their delivery fees. As for their nationwide customers, they also deliver through the local couriers. This builds great trust and enjoyable service for the customers.

Because of this, JN Cacao received the Best Authentic Cacao Specialty Desserts in the 20th Q Asia’s Quality Excellence Awards 2021.

When asked what he felt when he received the award, Owner Jansel Navarro said, “I did not expect this to happen at first because I didn’t know how they heard the name of my product but after hearing the explanation, I was really happy.”

Navarro never knew he would win this award when he started his business four years ago. All he thought about was to have a business of his own so he can support his daily needs and have a consistent business with good feedback from the customers.

After receiving the award, Navarro noticed that there were customers who preferred to choose and buy his products since the customers now see his credibility due to the excellence award bestowed to his company. Since then, a number of customers have repeatedly ordered from JN Cacao and left really great reviews.

Navarro gave advice to the upcoming business owners. He emphasized that being consistent in your business and customers are really the keys to success.

Aside from that, he said knowing how to be able to survive through the struggles and hardships that business owners tend to experience also helps while business owners should know how to innovate and create new products and experiences for their customers.

Navarro stated that his future goals include having a walk-in shop/physical store when the new normal kicks in so that his customers can just go to the store and buy their product without paying for delivery fees.

Along with their original chocolate products, JN Cacao also offers their new best-seller, Mango Float with Cacao. Navarro also said that they will be launching their new products soon which are Cacao Drinks and Cacao Coffee.

JN Cacao will receive their award at the awards ceremony at Diamond Hotel Roxas Blvd. Pasay City on December 10, 2021.

