More Cebu towns reinstate restrictions

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More localities in Cebu province have reinstated restrictions due to the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases.

The towns of Moalboal, Ginatilan, and Balamban recently issued Executive Orders (EO), reimposing stricter health protocols to contain the spread of the infection in their territories.

All three municipalities prohibited children below 15 years old to go out of their houses for the time being, and ordered the temporary closure of internet cafes.

In his EO No. 4, Ginatilan Mayor Dean Michael Singco ordered residents to stay at home unless essential trips compel them to do so.

Singco also reimplemented the 8 p.m. curfew in their town, and disallowed social gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings, reunions, karaoke sessions, and beach parties.

Restaurants were also directed to serve in a take-out basis only as the local government discouraged dine-ins.

Ginatilan’s recent EO took effect on Wednesday, July 28 and will last until 11 p.m. on August 3.

Ginatilan is a fifth class municipality located approximately 142 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Also in southwestern Cebu, the town of Moalboal decided to reimplement stringent health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Moalboal Mayor Paz Rizgoni on Wednesday issued EO No. 29, which not only ordered a curfew that will start at 10 p.m. but also liquor ban ‘inclusive of special and intimate occasions’.

Moalboal’s new EO will take effect this Thursday, July 29.

Cebu province remained under the most lenient form of community quarantine – Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) – for a year.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) earlier said occupancy rates in all 16 hospitals ran by the provincial government are still within safe levels.

READ: Hospital occupancy on the rise but officials say ‘outbreak still manageable’

PHO also urged suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients with mild to no symptoms not to proceed to the capital Cebu City for hospitalization to prevent hospitals here from being overwhelmed.

/bmjo