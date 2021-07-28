Chan creates composite team to ensure compliance of new EO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will create a composite team that will inspect and monitor establishments in the city.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the team is created to ensure that establishments are compliant with the Executive Order (E.O.) that he issued on Monday, July 26, 2021.

E.O. no. 2021-040 reimposes the liquor ban and the strict compliance of the 50 percent capacity in every establishment.

Chan issued the E.O. after the city’s cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) continue to rise.

“Naa na, 24/7 ang naglihok nato karon. Naay team, nga mo-inspect sa mga restaurants, mga bars, motan-aw ngadto if naka-comply ba sila sa 50 percent (capacity). Comply ba sila nga way liquor,” Chan said.

Aside from this, the city will also intensify the implementation of its curfew which is from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Chan also ordered members of the composite team to issue citation tickets to those who will violate these guidelines.

Violators will have to render a community service as their penalty.

“We coordinated with the barangays, with the police, we also have the BMOs (Barangay Mayor’s Office), who will take pictures, to those who are no show, padad-an sila ug letter sa city prosecutor’s office,” he added. /rcg

Lapu-Lapu opens online registration for vaccination of its seniors

Chan puts up cash prize to lure vaccine participants

