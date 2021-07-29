Former USJ-R wingman Gastador joins Team KCS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miguel Gastador, the former wingman of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) is grateful for the rare chance to suit up for the undermanned Visayas leg champions of the VisMin Super Cup, the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City.

The Specialist’s team owner Ricky Verdida proudly announced the addition of Gastador whom he believed could contribute big to the team’s campaign in the grand finals of the VisMin Super Cup next month where they would face the champion of the Mindanao leg.

“Team KCS is one of the most competitive teams in the VisMin Cup. I personally feel a little bit pressured because I’m a new member but also excited and grateful for the opportunity to play with and be part of the team,” said Gastador, the 2019 Cesafi Slam Dunk Competition champion.

Gastador now trains together with the rest of the Specialists’ players at the Ibabao-Estancia Multi-purpose gym in Mandaue City.

No less than the team’s head coach, Mike Reyes called Gastador to suit up for the team that’s been severely undermanned after their key players in Visayas leg finals MVP Ping Exciminiano, mythical-five member Gryann Mendoza, and sharp shooter Al Francis Tamsi committed to their PBA mother teams.

Both Mendoza and Exciminiano are now playing for the TNT Tropang Giga while Tamsi played for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. Also, forward Jonel Bongaciso decided not to play for the team due to personal reasons.

For Gastador, the biggest contribution he can give to the team is his speed and strength.

In his Cesafi days, Gastador was widely known by many with this athleticism and high-flying layups which was perfect to spark an offensive run for the Specialists.

“As what Coach Mike said, the most probable reason I was asked to join is because of my speed and strength. That’s my contribution to the team to help improve the defensive end,” said Gastador.

Fortunately, Gastador didn’t remain idle during the pandemic, he said that he had been actively training and keeping himself in shape despite playing basketball being still prohibited.

“Due to the pandemic, basketball was prohibited so I didn’t get to play. I didn’t waste any time and just focused on my daily individual training so that I’ll be prepared when the opportunity to play comes. Thankful to Coach Potot for helping me boost my strength and maintain top body conditions,” added Gastador.

For Verdida, he is glad to welcome a fresh face to his team.

“I expect him to be more aggressive on the defense. We need his speed and athleticism,” said Verdida.

With Gastador’s addition, the Visayas leg champions is composed of an all-Cesafi roster except for their forward Michole Solera who is a former San Beda Red Lion.

The team’s current roster is composed of SWU players Shaq Imperial, Dyll Roncal, Bernie Bregondo, Steve Castro, Joseph Nalos, and Red Louis Cachuela, and UV standouts Rhaffy Octobre, Monic Soliva, Phil Mercader, and Gileant Delator.

/dbs