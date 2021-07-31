Wife of late former Governor Lito Osmeña dies two weeks after him

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The wife of former Cebu Governor Emilio Mario “Lito” Osmeña, Annette Osmeña (née Versoza), has passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, two weeks after the governor’s death.

Mariano “Mimo” Osmeña, their son, confirmed to CDN Digital the death of his mother at past 7:45 a.m. due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) complication.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mimo urged the public to be vigilant as he said the COVID-19 is real and a real threat to the community after his own parents died of the illness.

“With a sad heart, I have to announce that my mom Annette has joined my dad. They would have been married 60 years this December. Now they are together forever. Please everyone be safe. This COVID-19 virus is real,” said Mimo.

Annette Versoza was the mother of Lito Osmeña’s children Mariano, Maria Luisa, and Emilio III, and was very proud of her grandchildren Annette, Santino, Marie, Katrien, Alexander, Emilio IV, Illeana, and Julia.

The family has yet to reveal burial details and whether her remains will be shown publicly in a necrological service.

It was reported that while the late Governor Lito Osmeña was in the hospital prior to his death on July 19, 2021, his wife, Annette, was also admitted alongside him.

Just yesterday, July 30, 2021, the Cebu Provincial Capitol held a tribute for the late governor attended by Governor Gwendolyn Garica, Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and other provincial officials.

The Provincial Board presented the resolution they had passed during their regular session on July 26, indicating condolences to Osmeña’s bereaved family.

/dbs