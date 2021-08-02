Toledo City Trojans focus on organizing chess tourneys in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After capping off their Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference, one of Cebu’s best professional chess teams, the Toledo City Trojans turn their focus on organizing several local chess tournaments in Cebu.

Currently, the Trojans headed by its playing team owner, Jeah Jean Gacang, who is also a lawyer, organized the second “A Lawyer’s Gambit Season 2” last Sunday in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter.

The online chess tournament also serves as a charitable activity for the IBP Cebu chapter as the proceeds will go to its community pantry.

The first to tenth placers in last Sunday’s IBP online chess tournament are Sherily Cua, Fernando Tanglao, Gacang, Borgy Alava, Richard Abangan Jr., Junnel Tinio, Rupert T. Del Rosario, Reddy Balarbar, Manuel Zosimo Ozao and Edgar Calacar respectively.

All of the mentioned woodpushers are lawyers and members of the IBP Cebu chapter. The junior edition of the IBP online chess tournament is set on Sunday, August 8.

Aside from the IBP online chess tilt, the Trojans will have a major over-the-board chess tournament in Toledo City on August 28. It is dubbed as the “1st Joyful 3-on-3 & Kiddies Chess Cup” at the Toledo City Sports Center.

The tournament will feature two categories; the 3-on-3 and the kiddies tournament. It is co-organized by the Trojans and the Toledo City LGU.

Around a hundred thousand pesos worth of cash prizes await the winning woodpushers in both categories of the upcoming tournament in Toledo City.

The Trojans capped off their campaign in the PCAP Wesley So Conference in the first round of the playoffs last month. They were eliminated by the Iloilo Kisela Knights. They were sixth seed entering the playoffs while the Kisela Knights were seeded third.

Joining Gacang in supervising these tournaments are the Trojans’ official line-up in International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Glicerio Pardillo Jr., Jinky Catulay, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Christopher Tubalado, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr, Fide Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr., and Richard Natividad.

/dbs