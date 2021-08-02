Gwen calls on restos, PUVs to adopt open-air ventilation

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Restaurants and owners of public utility vehicles (PUVs) are told to adopt an open-air ventilation when operating.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, August 2, 2021, announced that for the province’s duration of General Community Quarantine (GCQ), dine-in services and transportation should do away with air-conditioned, closed spaces.

“I am not going to allow indoor dining kung kini aircon… Giawhag nato ang atong tanan kan-anan, tanan nga mga establishments nga nagserve ug pagkaon. As much as possible, adopt. Ibutang inyong la mesa ug mga lingkoranan alang sa inyong guests sa gawas,” said Garcia in a press conference.

The rule, which will take effect as soon as the governor will release a new executive order (EO), will also apply to fast-food chains.

“For fast food chains, nga sirado gyud kaayo, online ordering lang usa mo. Or you can adopt. You can put your chairs and tables outside,” Garcia explained.

She also ordered the same protocols to be implemented in public utility vehicles (PUVs), particularly buses and mini-buses, plying around the province.

“In fact, we will be meeting with the bus operators, especially those who operate with airconditioned buses. Because I will have to revert what I signed before, EO (executive order) No. 5, dated March 26, 2020, and this referred to, as much as possible, not to use airconditioning in public transport,” Garcia said.

“I will be issuing an executive order to that effect,” she added.

According to the governor, most COVID-19 patients in the province got infected or had recent travel history in enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of proper ventilation,” Garcia pointed out.

Cebu’s one year streak of Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) status ended last August 1 when the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) shifted it to a stricter GCQ classification.

Initially, the province was supposed to shift to a higher quarantine status – Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). But the Capitol’s appeal was approved by the IATF.

Among the reasons they raised, said Garcia, was that restrictions could further dampen the province’s efforts to revive its economy.

/bmjo