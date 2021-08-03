MUPh 2021 video introduction challenge starts

DALAGUETE, Cebu – Help your bets make it to the top 75 of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) pageant.

How?

Download the MUPh app, watch the introduction video of the delegates and don’t forget to cast your vote.

The top 75 from among the 100 pageant delegates will make it to the next round of the competition.

“Only the votes from the MUPH App will be counted. Social media likes, reactions, and shares will have no bearing in the selection of the Top 75,” reads an advisory that was posted on the pageant’s official Facebook page.

Voting started on Monday, August 2, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 6.

“Each MUPH App user can cast ONE vote per day for any delegate during the voting period.”

Don’t forget to especially vote for your Cebuana delegates in the pageant.

So, start downloading the MUPh app now to cast your vote.

Just follow these simple instructions below:

1. Download the Miss Universe Philippines app

Android – https://bit.ly/3rxx5pv

iOs – https://apple.co/3i6bxNI

2. Open the MUPH app and go to the voting tab by tapping on the star icon located on the lower left part of your screen.

3. Watch the video by tapping the play icon. Vote by pressing the star icon on your favorite delegate’s video.

