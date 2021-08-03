bai Platinum Membership Sale

Your access to special offers and savings on dream staycations, unique culinary experiences starts with bai Hotel Cebu as they launch a promo on their bai Platinum Membership.

For only Php 4,999++, you would be getting privileges such as a personalized membership card, Room Vouchers, and Food and Beverage Vouchers. You can already avail 20% discount with the membership card alone on their best available room rates and restaurants such as Lobby Lounge, Cafe Corazon, Pool Bar, and In-Room Dining.

The bai Platinum Membership is valid for one year from the date of purchase. Gift vouchers should be surrendered upon use and prior reservations are required when booking for accommodations or dining. Other terms and conditions apply.

You may visit bai Hotel Cebu or contact them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 for more information or message them on Facebook, bai Hotel Cebu.

Also, to those who were bai Platinum members with memberships that have expired starting March 2020 onwards are extended until December 30, 2021. For only Php 150 pesos, you will be issued a new membership card bearing the new expiry date.

