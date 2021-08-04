Cebu City cop latest COVID-19 death in PNP
MANILA, Philippines — The latest COVID-19 death in the Philippine National Police (PNP) is a police officer assigned in Cebu City, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
The officer was identified as a 51-year-old master sergeant who showed mild COVID-19 symptoms on July 30 and got an RT-PCR test the next day that showed a positive result.
The officer was declared dead by his attending physician at 3 p.m. on Aug. 1
“We are all commiserating with the family of the police officer. We also found out that he had already received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Eleazar said in Filipino.
“This is a reminder for our colleagues in the PNP that even they have been vaccinated extreme caution would still be necessary. Wear a facemask/faceshield, wash your hands, and most of all, clean your surroundings,” he added.
As of Tuesday, the PNP registered 30,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases within its ranks, of which 1,277 are active cases. Of these cases, 110 were cases reported on Tuesday.
A total of 29,383 have so far recovered from the disease while 85 have died.
