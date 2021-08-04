Mandaue in need of more medical personnel amid rise of COVID-19 cases

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 04,2021 - 08:30 PM
Mandaue City

Mandaue City is looking for additional medical personnel to address the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government is in need of additional personnel for its city hospital, clustered barangay isolation units, and contact tracing team.

Dr. Jake Ian Seno, chief of the city hospital, said they need 10 more nurses, 3 radiologic technologists, and 2 medical technologists.

Seno said they need this additional personnel for 24 hours functional operation especially that the number of patients admitted at the hospital has increased.

Currently, the hospital has 28 nurses, 8 doctors, 8 radiologic technologists, and five medical technologists.

He said the city has direct hiring but if there would be no available personnel then they would coordinate with the Department of Health for the deployment of its medical workers.

Lawyer Julius Ceasar Entise, deputy chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, said the city will also be hiring additional personnel for the reactivation of the clustered barangay isolation units and contact tracing team as the contract of the 90 DILG contact tracers in the city will end on August. 8, 2021.

The EOC agreed to reactivate the clustered barangay isolation facilities as a step-down facility or staging area for patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals especially that the cases are rising.

As of the moment the city has 41 contact tracers. Entise said they will hire some of the DILG contact tracers after the end of their contracts. /rcg

