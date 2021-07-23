Cebu City Sports Center mulled as mega-isolation facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is eyeing the possibility of transforming the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) into a mega-isolation facility.

This developed as the current number of isolation beds in the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC), hotels, and barangay isolation centers (BICs) are expected to be overwhelmed with the consistent rise of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Cebu City’s active cases have now reached 1,748.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of EOC, said that the city government is mulling that possibility in preparation for a further rise in cases.

However, he clarified that this will not be implemented now or anytime soon, as they are still preparing the area.

Councilor David Tumulak is also inspecting the area for its possible transformation.

“Dili na karon dayon, possible lang if modaghan gyod ang cases because we need to be prepared. As of now, duna pa tay enough beds, mga 500 beds sa atong BICs,” said Garganera.

The councilor said they are now looking into contingency measures in preparation not only for a natural rise in cases but also for the possibility of the entry of the Delta variant.

He said that even though the Department of Health already said the variant has not reached Cebu yet, the EOC must already be prepared so that this new type of COVID-19 will not cripple the city’s health care system.

“Kami sa EOC we are operating as if naa na ang Delta variant because even if there will be a Delta variant, same raman gihapon atong buhaton: contact tracing, extraction, isolation,” he said.

As for the sports complex turning into an isolation center, it is only a last resort should the city run out of isolation beds.

Jundel Bontuyan, the CCSC general manager, said they have been informed by the city government of the plan as inspectors have been deployed to check the area.

“Dili pa kuno final, naa sila mga taw gipadala diri, mosukod pila ka taw masulod sa usa ka room. Mosupport lang mi para sa kaayohan sa tanan,” said Bontuyan.

He is concerned about the workers in the CCSC who will once again lose income if the sports center closes especially since the center has been open for only a few months now.

Bontuyan hopes the cases will be managed so the CCSC will not have to close down again. /rcg

