4 storms outside PAR to enhance ‘habagat’; cloudy Friday with rain showers – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The four weather disturbances spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) are not expected to enter the country’s territory but will enhance the southwest monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday, August 6, 2021.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the four weather disturbances outside PAR are a tropical storm with international name “Lupit” located 580 kilometers (km) northwest of Itbayat, Batanes; tropical storm with international name “Mirinae” at 1,080 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon; a tropical depression 1,795 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, and tropical storm “Nida” located 3,045 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

“Itong apat na bagyong ito ay mababa ang tsansa na pumasok sa ating Philippine area of responsibility. Mula ngayon hanggang sa mga susunod na oras, itong apat na bagyo ay patuloy na maiimpluwesnyuhan ang habagat o southwest monsoon,” Aurelio said.

(These four storms have a low chance of entering PAR. Starting today until the next hours, these four storms will continue to influence the southwest monsoon.)

According to Pagasa’s forecast, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Benguet, Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Friday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms still due to the southwest monsoon.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 20 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 27 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 34 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius