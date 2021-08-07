Kisses Delavin’s new photos creating abuzz online

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Kisses Delavin is on fire!

In her recent photoshoot with Jay Lawrence, the Masbate delegate to the Miss Universe Philippines pageant stunned her fans yet again with her sultry and feisty look.

Dressed in a red gown and with her hair down and with red lipstick on, Kisses made it look like posing in front of the camera was easy.

Photos from her recent photoshoot were shared on Saturday, August 7, on the official Facebook page Pageanthology and these attracted so much attention.

Over on Twitter, #MissUniversePhilippines2021 was also trending and most of the pageant’s top tweets were about Delavin.

After winning the Headshot Challenge, the first round of challenges in this year’s MUP, will Delavin also reigned supreme in the second challenge which is the pageant’s Introduction Video?

Let’s all find out as voting for the second challenge officially ended Friday night, August 6, 2021. / dcb

RELATED STORIES:

Kisses Delavin leads the MUP Headshot Challenge

Is Kisses Delavin the social media sensation for this year’s MUP?

Kisses Delavin: Samahan n’yo po ako sa journey ko sa Miss Universe Philippines!

MUPh 2021 candidate Steffi Aberasturi: Make sure your skin ‘gets the extra TLC it deserves’

Kisses and Maureen officially announced as Miss Universe PH candidates