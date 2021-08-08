Kisses Delavin tops MUP’s Video Introduction Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Kisses Delavin continues to charm followers of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Masbate’s sweetheart again topped the pageant’s Video Introduction Challenge after she garnered the most number of votes from netizens.

Delavin was followed by Rousanne Marie Bernos of San Juan City, Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan, and Cebu province’s Steffi Aberasturi.

The four were the very same delegates who also made it to the top four spot in the pageant’s Headshot Challenge.

MUP organizers released the names of the delegates who made it to the top 15 of the Video Introduction Challenge on their official Facebook page, Saturday night, August 7, 2021.

Will the outcome of MUP’s first two challenges help determine who will bring home this year’s crown?

It’s still too early to tell.

But here are some comments from Delavin’s fans who are wishing her the best as she continues her MUP journey.

And MUP has hinted that it is about ready to release the names of the top 75 candidates who will continue their journey for this year’s crown.

Be sure to stay updated and show some love to your favoured candidate!

/ dcb