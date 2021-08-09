AUK Karatekas win 11 medals in Women Martial Arts Festival Virtual Edition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The the Association for the Upliftment of Karate-Do (AUK) karatekas bagged 11 medals in the recent 2021 Women’s Martial Arts Festival Virtual Edition which ran from the whole month of July.

The karatekas of renowned Cebuana karatedo coach Rhodee Antoinette Saavedra won three gold medals, four silvers, and four bronzes in the virtual karatedo competition which featured the country’s top karatedo clubs that vied in both e-fantom kumite (sparring) and e-kata (form) categories.

Leading AUK’s medal haul was Rhosenne Maira Silva who won the gold medal in the e-kata intermediate 14-15 years old together with Jie Cabuenas who topped the e-kata intermediate 10-11 years old, and Kate Ariane Madrid who ruled the e-fantom kumite intermediate 14-15 years old.

Silva and Madrid also bagged a silver medal apiece in the e-fantom kumite intermediate and the e-kata intermediate respectively.

Guilliane ALiafhaye Roque bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the e-fantom kumite intermediate 10-11 years old category and the e-kata intermediate 10-11 years old. Corine Benedict Sipalay snatched a silver medal in the e-kata intermediate 6-9 years old.

Febe Cabuenas earned two bronze medals in the e-kata intermediate and e-fantom kumite intermediate 12-13 years old while teammate Wenxi Cai also joined the medal haul with a bronze in the e-fantom kumite intermediate 8-9 years old.

