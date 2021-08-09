Chan: More vax sites bring Lapu-Lapu nearer to herd immunity

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines— Now that the Lapu-lapu City government has opened more vaccination sites, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is aiming to achieve herd immunity or 70 percent of the target population to be vaccinated before Christmas.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the city has opened another vaccination site at Marigondon National High School.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for Local Vaccination Operations Center, said that the new vaccination site could accommodate 1,200 individuals per day.

He said that currently, eight vaccination sites are operating within the city which includes Marigondon National High School, Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan, Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, Olango Mini City Hall in Olango Island, and the Mobile Vaccination Clinic.

“Kani ug ato ni apilon, naa na seguro ta sa close to 7,000 per day (nga mabakunahan),” Sayson said.

(If this is included then we can have close to 7,000 (vacinees) per day

With this, Chan said that he was hopeful that by the end of November, they could already achieve herd immunity.

“Well kung ingon ani lang ang dagan sa atoang pagbakuna nga mo-average ta ug 6,000 in a day, I’m sure by November we can hit the 70 percent,” Chan said.

(Well, if this will be the way the vaccination will run that we average 6,000 a day, I’m sure by November we can hit the 70 percent.)

He said that they are also thankful to the Department of Health (DOH) and the national government for always replenishing their vaccine supplies.

As of Saturday, August 7, 2021, the city had already vaccinated 130,552 individuals for the first dose and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

