Lapu-Lapu opens new vax site in Marigondon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will open on Monday, August 9, 2021, another vaccination site at Marigondon National High School.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for Local Vaccination Operation Centers, said that the new vaccination site could accommodate 1,200 individuals per day for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

He said that this would now be the 8th vaccination site that was operated by the city.

Other vaccination sites in Lapu-lapu City are Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan, Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, Olango Mini City Hall in Olango Island, and the Mobile Vaccination Clinic.

“Para ang katong uban, dili na magdasok sa ubang vaccination site sama sa Hoops Dome ug City Auditorium,” Sayson said.

Sayson also announced that they had already reached 31.41 percent from the around 300,000 target population who received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of Saturday, August 7, 2021, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that they had already vaccinated 130,552 individuals for the first dose and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that of this number, around 40,000 individuals were already fully vaccinated or had received the first dose and second dose of the vaccine.

“Karon nag-vaccination ta karon for the second dose,” Chan said.

(Now, we are vaccinating for the second dose.)

/dbs

