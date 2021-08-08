No more walk-ins in Lapu-Lapu vax sites unless scheduled individual won’t show up – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Walk-ins will no longer be accommodated at the vaccination sites in Lapu-Lapu City, unless an invidual will fail to be present during his scheduled vaccination.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after their online system for vaccination schedule is already functional.

“Okay na, okay nato. Wala na’y problema. Naa man gyud ta’y number nga gi-allocate,” Chan said.

(This is okay. There are no more problems. We have allocated numbers for this.)

Chan said that although their online system for vaccination schedule was already functioning, there would also be tendencies where an individual would not show-up on his schedule for vaccination.

When this would happen, Chan said that they would allow walk-ins that would serve as a substitution for the individual who failed to show up for his scheduled vaccination.

“Naa man guy sometimes nga atong gi-inform unya mo no-show ba. So mao na nga that’s the time that we can get a walk-in,” he added.

(Sometimes, the scheduled individual, whom we have already informed, will not show up. So that is the time that we can get a walk-in.)

He said that this was to avoid the vaccine from getting spoiled and to prevent a setback on their vaccination rollout.

“Kay naa man ta’y oras nga gihatag sa tawo nga pasudlon nga ang iyang schedule kay mao na. So ang mo-decide ang naa sa vaccination center nga pasudli og walk-in kay naay wa motunga,” he added.

(Because we have a scheduled time for persons to enter [the vaccination site] because that is his schedule for vaccination. So those, who will decide if walk-in will be allowed to enter the vaccination site will be those at the vaccination center.)

