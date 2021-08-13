EchoStayHome photo contest: Join and make your stay at home experience fun and rewarding

With the recurring lockdowns and quarantines, most of us are back again at locking ourselves in the four walls of our homes. While we understand the importance of staying at home to stop the spread of the virus, that doesn’t make it any easier.

So to keep you occupied and creative, Cebu-based appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center, has prepared a fun distraction to all the Cebuanos during quarantine.

Called #EchoStayHome Photo contest, Echo Appliance Center is encouraging everyone in Cebu to participate.

MECHANICS:

LIKE and FOLLOW Echo’s Facebook Page SHARE their #EchoStayHome Photo Contest Post POST a photo of you and your frequently used appliance on your Facebook profile using the hashtag #EchoStayHome TAG Echo Appliance Center’s official Facebook page on your post and set it to public to make your entry count

Cool prizes are up for grabs for the 3 lucky photos with the most number of likes.

PRIZES:

1st Prize: Union Washing Machine

2nd Prize: Union 16” Stand Fan

3rd Prize: Fukuda Electric Stove

For inquiries or for your appliance needs, contact or message Echo’s official Facebook page

The deadline for the photo submission will be on August 31 and winners will be announced in the first week of September.

Will you be ONE of the three lucky winners? Submit your photo and join now!

MAIN-MAGALLANES: 2531858-59/ 4120058 | 09088156095-97

CEBU-MAGALLANES: 2531860/4121120 | 09088156098

CEBU-BANILAD: 4162828/2326682/4211911 | 09088156102

LAPU-LAPU CITY 4958889 | 09088192910

MANDAUE CITY 3451200/ 4201839 | 09067907008

TALISAY CITY 4621772 | 09088156107

CARCAR CITY 4878385 | 09088156103

