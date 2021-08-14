Denied of his full incentives after winning silver in Atlanta, Onyok Velasco receives livelihood showcase from Chooks-to-Go

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics boxing silver medalist who recently complained about not receiving the full benefits promised to him by the government, got a surprise livelihood showcase on Friday from sports patron Ronald Mascariñas of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

“Nung matapos kong manalo ng silver sa Atlanta Olympics, yung hindi natupad yung sa Congress na 2.5-million pati yung sa Philippine Navy na scholarship ng dalawang anak ko. Yung bahay nandiyan na pero yung titulo wala pa,” the 47-year old Velasco revealed.

“Nagpangako rin ng 10,000 monthly na lifetime pero isang taon lang binigay sa akin.”

After hearing Velasco’s woes, Mascariñas made sure that the former’s achievement in the Olympics will receive proper recognition.

On August 13, Mascariñas invited Velasco to his office and surprised the latter with a brand-new Chooks-to-Go store. The store will soon open near Velasco’s Quezon City home.

On top of that, Mascariñas added P100,000 financial assistance to Velasco.

“Natutuwa akong makita ang buhos ng parangal at gantimpala mula sa pamahalaan at lalo na sa pribadong sektor sa mga atletang nagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa nitong nakaarang Olympics. Ngunit may isang matagal ng pangakong tila nakalimutan na and we’d like to be part of the solution first before we join the celebration of our heroes in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Mascariñas.

“We’re giving one Chooks-to-Go store to Onyok because as a Filipino we owe it to him for bringing honor to our country. We are also giving him an additional P100,000 so that he can have his long-delayed honeymoon in Boracay with his wife May.”

Though it was a long-time coming, Velasco is grateful to finally have a business he can call his own.

“Boss Ronald, talagang hulog ka po ng langit sa akin at sa buong pamilya ko dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng kabuhayan. Sana marami pa kayong matulungan na tulad ko,” said Velasco. /rcg

